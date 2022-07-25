ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive in Grape Creek

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrBuR_0gs79Rrw00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A fugitive wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant is in custody after his arrest in Grape Creek on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1Ncn_0gs79Rrw00

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Danos, 40, of Sargent, TX was located and arrested in Grape Creek following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. The Sheriff’s Office says the Special Response Team was activated to arrest Danos due to the severity of the charges against him.

Danos was wanted in Archer County for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant/Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify, and three other warrants. He was also wanted in Brazoria County for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and a parole warrant for Assault/Family Violence – Strangulation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Danos was arrested safely after he left a home in Grape Creek. He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a total bond of $237,000.

