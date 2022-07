MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Ordinance Officers Bob Larsen and Kayla Wolf were called to assist with an injured hawk Wednesday afternoon in Marshfield. “He was found on Hume south of Veterans. He couldn’t fly and also never made any attempt to run away,” said Larsen. “He was so fun. I sang to him and he snapped his head around and slowly moved his head backwards away from me and his eyes got HUGE. It’s like he was saying OMG, STOP!!”

