Port Allen, LA

Early morning shooting leaves teenager injured in Port Allen

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
 4 days ago

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Lobdell Hwy.

Detectives arrived around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25 and found that one teenager had sustained gunshot wounds.

Image courtesy of Michael Johnson

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the teenager is not known at this time.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

Public Safety
