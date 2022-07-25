Early morning shooting leaves teenager injured in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Lobdell Hwy.
Detectives arrived around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25 and found that one teenager had sustained gunshot wounds.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.Four men shot in Central City early Monday morning: NOPD
The condition of the teenager is not known at this time.
The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.
