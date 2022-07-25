ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Police: Man faces charges after punching Sioux Falls sculpture

By Kesia Cameron
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stained Glass#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy