Celebration of life: Remembering Angela Jacobs, our dear friend & colleague

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 reporter Angela Jacobs will be honored on Wednesday, July 27, by family and friends at a celebration of life service being held at First Baptist Orlando, 3000 S. John Young Parkway, beginning at 1 p.m.

First Baptist Orlando will livestream the service; the link will be accessible here on Wednesday.

A second service will be held at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to Orange County Animal Services or Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Condolences may be offered online by clicking here.

Jacobs passed away on July 19, after fighting a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.

Jacobs was private about her recent cancer battle, but she publicly shared about her first battle in 2020. Watch that story below:

Video: Angela Jacobs shares her breast cancer battle to explain how genetic testing is changing how doctors diagnose the disease After a two-year fight, Channel 9 reporter Angela Jacobs is on the other side of her battle with a rare form of breast cancer.

You can find free or low-cost mammograms in your county by clicking here.

Angela Jacobs and Minka Angela says Minka is as sweet as she can be. (Angela Jacobs /Cindy Kelly)

©2022 Cox Media Group