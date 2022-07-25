Victoria Beckham Dusts Off Spice Girls’ ‘Stop’ for Karaoke Night: ‘The One and Only Posh Spice’

The fashion maven hasn't performed with her bandmates since the 2012 London Olympics.

Posh has still got it. On Saturday (July 23), Victoria Beckham returned to her pop star roots with a karaoke rendition of the Spice Girls‘ classic single “Stop.”

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls,” her husband David Beckham captioned the fun moment in an Instagram video, in which the fashion designer can be heard belting out, “Stop right now, thank you very much/ I need somebody with a human touch/ Hey you, always on the run/ Gotta slow it down, baby, gotta have some fun” as she goes through the choreography from the song’s iconic music video.

Though she often left the bulk of the vocals to Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, Posh did get one solo line in the original recording of the Spiceworld single, which peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 in the band’s native Great Britain. While she’s better known for fashion in her post-Spice career, Beckham did release her own self-titled solo album in 2000 following the Spice Girls’ initial hiatus.

Seeing Beckham perform in any capacity is a rare treat these days — while she remains close with her former bandmates, she hasn’t hit the stage with them publicly since the Spice Girls performed during the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. In 2019, she opted out of joining Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty on their Spice World U.K. Tour to focus on her namesake fashion brand.

Last year, the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice, by releasing a new deluxe edition titled Spice25 as well as an anniversary fan video for their breakout Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Wannabe.”

Watch Posh show off her pop star powers with “Stop” below.