Former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary praises DB coach Zac Etheridge

The former CB1 recently broke down Auburn's defensive back room and praised Etheridge's coaching ability.

Live at SEC Media Days, former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary joined Zac Blackerby on the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about his love for beans, and Auburn defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge .

The first thing McCreary pointed out about Etheridge is how genuine and real he was towards his players.

"He's a great recruiter. A lot of people notice that he's just a great guy, and he played the game," McCreary said. "He's been in it. He knows how it goes. And just him speaking to the guys, you can tell he actually means it. He actually has love for the game."

"When I first met him, I didn't know what to expect from him," McCreary said of Etheridge. "My mentor and high school coach Antonio Coleman played with him, and he just told me everything about him."

When the time came for Etheridge to start working with his unit, he delivered. "When I spoke to Etheridge, he told me that he was going to do this and that for me, and that's exactly what he did. He improved my game."

According to several players on Auburn's roster the scene change to Harsin and his staff has been dramatic. After the firing of Gus Malzahn, McCreary initially wasn't sure what he was getting into with Coach Harsin and his new regime. But after seeing the results, McCreary is pleased with the way things turned out, specifically with Etheridge. "He did all of those things he said he would, and I'm happy I got coached by him, because he's really a great coach."

Blackerby asked Roger about Auburn's current cornerback room, and who could be the next guy to step up and take his place. McCreary thinks that any of Auburn's corners could step up and make that move.

"I really know DJ James , because he's from Mobile, I know he's a great player," McCreary said. "But I don't know who they (Auburn) are going to try and make CB1, because that guy is going to have to follow the No. 1 receiver everywhere, like he's going to have to be up."

His confidence in the unit, McCreary said, comes from two different places; experience and coaching.

"They've been in it. Nehemiah (Pritchett) experienced it. He played against those guys (No. 1 receivers). Jaylin Simpson played against those guys. DJ (James) played against those guys. So it wouldn't be surprising if any of them became CB1. But I know at the end of the day they're all going to do great, and they're all going to be on the same level, because they've been coached by Zac Etheridge. So it's all going to be great no matter what."

