ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway Police Department trains for school protection

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9k7w_0gs75Wr300
Conway Police train for possible in-school scenario

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway schools have another level of protection after recent police training.

Last week, the Conway Police Department participated in what it called “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training” at Conway schools. Officers engaged in various responses to possible situations, including infiltration techniques, moving with and against a group, field care and a range of “what if” scenarios.

The training was hosted by Conway Public Schools, giving officers the opportunity not just to train in realistic environments, but to learn in the layout of Conway campuses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Conway Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy