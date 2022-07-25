ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WCU Student — Whose History Collection is Worthy of a Museum — Takes Trip of a Lifetime with D-Day Veteran

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vista.today

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
West Chester, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Home, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
West Chester, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military History#D Day#Museum#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Wcu Student#West Chester University#The Philadelphia Inquirer#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy