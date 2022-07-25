Felon, teen accused of breaking into 3 homes

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police have arrested a convicted felon, and his teen accomplice, after the duo allegedly broke into three seasonal homes in the Granville area. At about 12:27 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a burglarized home. Upon investigation, the officers determined that Daniel Valastro, 31, of Whitehall, and a teenage boy broke into three seasonal homes in the area and stole items, police said.

Charges:

Three counts of second-degree burglary

Both suspects were found in the area and taken to the State Police barracks in Granville for processing. The teenager was released after being arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and will reappear before the Whitehall Town Court on July 25.

Valastro was taken to Washington County Correctional Facility, where he awaits his arraignment. Valastro has three previous felony convictions, according to police, and is currently on parole.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that might help investigators, send an email to Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov .

