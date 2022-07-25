MPD hosting gun raffle to help officer’s newborn baby

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is hosting a gun raffle to help the family of one of Midland’s finest.

Baby Gus was born about eight weeks prematurely and has a long road ahead of him, including surgery. To help the Goodnight family cover the cost of medical bills, MPD will raffle off a new gun and tickets are available through August 1st.

Each $10 ticket can be purchased through Venmo, and the winner will claim his or her new gun through Ally Outdoors.

Officers we spoke with said the department often rallies around those in need and it’s heartwarming to see the community support as well.

“We are a family. When one of us needs help, we’re here,” a fellow officer said at a hamburger fundraiser for baby Gus last week.