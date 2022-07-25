JD Bertrand Named To Butkus Award Watch List

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand has been named to the watch list for the Butkus Award

The preseason watch lists continue to roll out and Notre Dame players continue to gain more and more recognition. Senior linebacker JD Bertrand is the latest, having been named to the 2022 Butkus Award Watch List.

Bertrand entered fall camp a season ago as a backup, but an injury to Marist Liufau thrust him into the starting lineup, and the Georgia native responded with an impressive season. Bertrand led the Notre Dame defense with 101 tackles, including 63 solo stops.

Since 2010, Jaylon Smith (69 in 2015, 64 in 2014) and Manti Te'o (64) are the only Notre Dame linebackers to rack up more solo stops in a season than Bertrand.

Bertrand was also tied for second on the defense with seven tackles for loss, trailing only the 12.5 from defensive end Isaiah Foskey . Bertrand was also credited with 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble on the season.

The senior missed most of the spring while healing from some injuries he sustained in the fall. By the time camp rolls around Bertrand should be 100% and ready to build on last season. With Liufau back in the lineup the expectation is that Bertrand will move to Mike linebacker, where he could see a jump in production.

Bertrand and Liufau in the lineup together should give the Irish a chance to see a big jump in production. Other than Bertrand, the Irish linebackers saw a dip in production last season, combining for just 19.5 tackles for loss last season. Compare that to the 32.5 from 2020, 39 in 2019 and 24 in 2019.

Notre Dame has dominated the Butkus Award in the last decade, with Manti Te'o (2012), Jaylon Smith (2015) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2020) all winning the award in the last decade. Alabama and Georgia both had two winners, but the Irish lead the way.

