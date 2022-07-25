NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer

Ah lot of people have a chip on there shoulder that they can’t get off. it comes in handy for parents who have kids & the elderly because the food price keep increasing. I works @ a nursing home and the little extra food stamps I appreciate it comes In handy to feed my two teenagers so I don’t see anything wrong & I pay taxes 2.
Don’t need to issue more food stamps or money cause all us tax paying people gotta pay it back tired of paying back all this free money people need to get back to work period
so let me get this straight if you get foodstamps you get 4 5 hundred a month ...and if you work ..your not eligible for food stamps ....your tax dollars will keep the food stamps flowing ...and you can only afford what your weekly or by weekly paycheck allows you to buy .....sounds like peo0le with jobs are being penalized
