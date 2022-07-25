ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

Comments / 70

AP_001468.ed9e33b524d5478199fb1abf468809b6.1629
3d ago

Ah lot of people have a chip on there shoulder that they can’t get off. it comes in handy for parents who have kids & the elderly because the food price keep increasing. I works @ a nursing home and the little extra food stamps I appreciate it comes In handy to feed my two teenagers so I don’t see anything wrong & I pay taxes 2.

Reply(3)
21
Michelle Beckwith
3d ago

Don’t need to issue more food stamps or money cause all us tax paying people gotta pay it back tired of paying back all this free money people need to get back to work period

Reply(25)
24
Harold Davis
2d ago

so let me get this straight if you get foodstamps you get 4 5 hundred a month ...and if you work ..your not eligible for food stamps ....your tax dollars will keep the food stamps flowing ...and you can only afford what your weekly or by weekly paycheck allows you to buy .....sounds like peo0le with jobs are being penalized

Reply(4)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#School Lunch#Nutrition#Ncdhhs#Pandemic Ebt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy