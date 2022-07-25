NCPERS Reaches Agreement on PensionX Digital Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems announced today that it has teamed up with the premier digital platform for public pensions to give members a streamlined way to cross the digital divide.

NCPERS executed a strategic alliance with Digital Deployment to make the company’s PensionX digital platform available to NCPERS members at a 10 percent discount.

The alliance culminates a multiyear search that led NCPERS to review and test numerous mobile apps, said Hank Kim, executive director and counsel for NCPERS. He said PensionX stood out because it integrates seamlessly with pension administration systems. It also includes a robust suite of tools that plans can leverage to create a compelling user experience, including website and member portal development and secure file upload capability.

“Americans clearly have a growing preference for managing their finances via digital and mobile platforms rather than the web,” said Kim. “Yet public pension plans have been slow to offer mobile access.” He noted that as of December 2021, 71 percent of public pension systems provided account information to members via a website, but only 7 percent were offering access through a mobile app, according to the 2021 NCPERS Public Retirement Systems Study.

“In our fast-paced, technologically driven world, pension plans have no time to lose,” Kim added. “Our members have asked us for this solution, and have stressed that public plans that don’t go mobile may quickly risk irrelevance.”

PensionX was designed to meet the needs of public pension systems that want to deliver better member self-service without going through the time, expense, and ordeal of a major pension administration system overhaul, said Sandeep Mehta, CTO at Digital Deployment. “Our complete, front-end pension platform provides all the necessary tools, enabling pension systems to transform their growing array of portals, apps, and websites into a convenient format.”

NCPERS members interested in learning more about Digital Deployment, Pension X™ and leveraging the exclusive member discount can visit https://www.Pension X™.com/products. NCPERS will be hosting a webinar on the digital platform sometime in September; details will be available soon on the NCPERS website.

About NCPERS

The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing approximately 500 funds throughout the United States and Canada. It is a unique non-profit network of public trustees, administrators, public officials and investment professionals who collectively manage more than $5 trillion in pension assets. Founded in 1941, NCPERS is the principal trade association working to promote and protect pensions by focusing on advocacy, research and education including online learning for the benefit of public sector pension stakeholders.

About Digital Deployment & PensionX

Digital Deployment, founded in 2004, has a broad portfolio of customers that use its technology, including pension systems, universities, cities, hospitals, banks, nonprofits, and Fortune 500s. Unlike most website development firms, Digital Deployment focuses on long-term relationships and provides ongoing updates, training, and support. More than 95% of the customers it had five years ago are still with it today. Digital Deployment created PensionX as a Member Engagement Platform (public website, member portal, mobile experience) and brings a new level of self-service that is integrated, predictable, fast, and easy to deploy.

