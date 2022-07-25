ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation

By Michael Praats
WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wect.com

Comments / 41

Alfonso Ribera
3d ago

The question is, if she hasn't complied with the court order or turned herself in, why has the court not issued an arrest warrant instead of an arrest order. There's too much favoritism and allowing politicians to break the rules. No one else would get away with defying the court in such a way. An arrest warrant would be served quickly and would give no gentle treatment in being handcuffed and put in the car on the way to jail. That's just for the average person I suppose.

Reply
9
Pamela Taylor
3d ago

Does she think republicans want her & have limited memory? She needs to just go away.

Reply(2)
9
Tim Stroud
3d ago

So she realizes that people have grown tired of the destructive polices coming from the left, and decided that changing parties would help her keep her job?

Reply(6)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Switches#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Local#Election Local#New Hanover Commission#Republican#Nhcdp#Democratic#Democrats#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy