Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation

Alfonso Ribera
3d ago
The question is, if she hasn't complied with the court order or turned herself in, why has the court not issued an arrest warrant instead of an arrest order. There's too much favoritism and allowing politicians to break the rules. No one else would get away with defying the court in such a way. An arrest warrant would be served quickly and would give no gentle treatment in being handcuffed and put in the car on the way to jail. That's just for the average person I suppose.
Pamela Taylor
3d ago
Does she think republicans want her & have limited memory? She needs to just go away.
Tim Stroud
3d ago
So she realizes that people have grown tired of the destructive polices coming from the left, and decided that changing parties would help her keep her job?
