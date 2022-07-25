Incoming ECU freshman injured in boating accident in Bath

Parker Byrd, right, with Scotland County High School baseball coach Greg Wrape (Scotland County High School photo)

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — An incoming East Carolina University freshman who plays baseball was involved in a serious boating accident on Saturday.

Parker Byrd, who recently graduated from Scotland County High School, was airlifted from Bath to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries to his legs, among other injuries. Scotland County High School posted a notice on its Facebook page about the crash.

ECU Health confirmed Byrd is a patient there.

The Facebook post from the school reads, “SCS asks everyone to pray for Scotland High School 2022 Graduate Parker Byrd and his family. Parker was involved in a serious boating accident this weekend and will face a long road to recovery. Again, please keep Parker and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

Mitzi Lee Byrd, Parker’s mother, also posted about the incident on her Facebook page. She said he was in intensive care after at least two surgeries where “they cleaned both legs and reattached the muscles in his left leg. They expect that to heal well with time.” She also said he would have a third surgery on Tuesday to make repairs to his right leg.

Byrd was on the ECU 2022 summer baseball roster after finishing his senior season at Scotland County.