Freezing Point Above Swiss Alps Reaches New Heights, Smashing Record From 27 Years Ago

Two years ago the freezing air was at an all time low altitude but they do not talk about it. Just like the weather in Alaska you here about it when it is warm or hot but when they have some of the coldest temps like last year not a peep.
Did you know in the USA Between 1930 and 1940, approximately 3.5 million people moved out of the Plains states. The years of 1930-36 brought some of the hottest summers on record to the United States, especially across the Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lake States. For the Upper Mississippi River Valley, the first few weeks of July 1936 provided the hottest temperatures of that period, including many all-time record highs, a lot hotter then the so called temperatures of today. The string of hot, dry days was also deadly. Nationally, around 5000 deaths were associated with the heat wave. Examples include: Decorah, IA 111°FJuly 14 *Fayette, IA 110°FJuly 14 *New Hampton, IA 110°FJuly 13 *Mondovi, WI 110°FJuly 14 *Richland Center, WI 110°FJuly 14 *
Notice they always make these claims about the most inaccessible places on earth so no one can verify. My environment is unchanged.
Comments / 44