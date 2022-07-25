Houston Happens – Hot summer products, “Plantchella” and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

We have summer essentials for the entire family! Plus, ways to help in case you lose your luggage while traveling this summer.

And forget Coachella, we’re getting ready for Plantchella! Bree Iman Clarke of The Plant Project is joining us LIVE in studio with all of the deets!

That and more on today’s Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.