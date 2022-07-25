Liberia reports first monkeypox case since 2018

MONROVIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Liberia has reported its first monkeypox case since 2018, the West African country's National Public Health Institute said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the case had been confirmed on July 23.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning

Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas, article with gallery

Business 路

July 22, 2022

Europe's thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects that were shunned due to costs and climate change concerns, industry executives and African officials said.