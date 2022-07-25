Dog who survived Macomb County plane crash over the weekend found safe, uninjured

Charli Photo credit Ray Township fire and rescue

RAY TWP. (WWJ) -- Charlie, the golden retriever puppy who survived a plane crash in Macomb County over the weekend, has been found.

Charlie was missing since he was last seen running away from the scene of the crash on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the 6-month-old puppy was located by a newspaper delivery driver at 3:30 a.m. Monday. He is said to be happy and healthy at the fire station.

At approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Ray Township Fire Department, were dispatched to the Ray Community Airport on Indian Trail for a plane crash.

The plane, a Beech A36 Fixed Wing Single Engine, had just taken off from the airport when the pilot later stated he lost power to the engine after lifting the landing gear. The plane was approximately 100 feet in the air when the pilot attempted a controlled crash into an area just off the runway.

The owner and pilot of the plane was a 44-year-old man out of Chicago. The second passenger was his wife, a 37-year-old woman out of Chicago. The third passenger was the couple’s niece, a 17-year-old girl out of Georgia.

The two adults have since been released, while the 17-year-old remains in stable condition.

Officials are at the airport investigating the incident.