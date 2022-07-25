ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway Police Department trains for school protection

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2Juz_0gs6wsj600
Conway Police train for possible in-school scenario

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway schools have another level of protection after recent police training.

Last week, the Conway Police Department participated in what it called “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training” at Conway schools. Officers engaged in various responses to possible situations, including infiltration techniques, moving with and against a group, field care and a range of “what if” scenarios.

The training was hosted by Conway Public Schools, giving officers the opportunity not just to train in realistic environments, but to learn in the layout of Conway campuses.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Conway Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy