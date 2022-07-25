ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies to honor Deposit-Hancock state championship teams

By Pat Giblin
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will honor the Deposit-Hancock Varsity Boys’ Baseball Team and Varsity Girls’ Softball Team on the field before the 6:35 game tomorrow, July 26th, at Mirabito Stadium.

The baseball team capped off an undefeated 23-0 season by winning the Class D New York State Baseball Championship at Binghamton University in early June. After the season, pitcher Caden Fortunato was named the Mid-State Athletic Conference league MVP while Chris Gross, Anton Leonard, and Blake Fortunato all made the leagues first team.

The softball team finished off the school’s baseball/softball sweep by winning the Class D New York State Softball Championship 8-1 over Oriskany High at the Moriches Sports Complex on Long Island. After finishing the season 17-6, Katelyn Macumber, Riley Martin, and Rylee Smith were all selected to the Class D First Team for New York State. Coach Dan Briggs was also named Class D Coach of the Year.

