To Ukraine with Love – A locally owned non-profit making a difference

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Russia’s war on Ukraine is raging on, one Idaho Falls woman and four local teens are offering a helping hand.

Svitlana Miller, born in Ukraine and now lives in Idaho Falls, has started a non-profit organization 'To Ukraine with Love' in an effort to provide groceries, personal hygiene items, and more to Ukrainian families suffering because of the war.

So far, she has been able to raise over $1 million.

The non-profit states that because the war and the effects are constantly changing, they focus on Ukrainians’ current and future needs.

Right now, they are focusing on creating housing centers, providing modular homes, caring for the elderly and disabled, wound care, and providing body armor and tactical gear.

Miller’s 13-year-old son, Chase Miller, and his friends, Jaden Murphy, Landon Murphy and Lachlan Haacke, are working to provide housing for those who have lost their homes.

They are doing so by raising money to purchase materials and build modular homes.

Jaden Murphy and Lachlan Haacke are doing this as part of their senior projects at Hillcrest High School and Skyline High School.

They say each modular home can be moved to different properties to provide shelter to families while families work to rebuild their homes.

So far, the boys were able to raise over $50,000 alone, which is enough money for three modular homes. Each home costs around $15,000.

On Tuesday, the Murphys and the Millers will be heading to Ukraine to help families clear land for the modular homes and give them the keys.

They will be in Ukraine until August 6, but will continue collecting donations so they can still help provide basic necessities to Ukrainian families in need.

They say you do not need to be a certain age or make a certain amount of money to make a difference. One decision to go out and do something can be enough.

Their parents have also been assisting and supporting the people in Ukraine since the start of the war.

For more information on 'To Ukraine with Love' and how to donate, click HERE .

Donations for modular homes can be made through Chase Miller , Jaden Murphy and Lachlan Haacke ’s websites.

The post To Ukraine with Love – A locally owned non-profit making a difference appeared first on Local News 8 .