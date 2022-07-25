'The Undeclared War' trailer: Simon Pegg stars in Peacock cyber-thriller

July 25 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Undeclared War.

The streaming service shared a trailer and premiere date for the cyber-thriller series Monday.

The Undeclared War hails from Wolf Hall and The State director Peter Kosminsky and stars Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings and Mark Rylance.

The series takes place in 2024 and follows a leading team of Government Communications Headquarters analysts as they secretly work to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the United Kingdom in the run up to a general election.

"When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry, 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan (Khalique-Brown) suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare," an official synopsis reads.

In a statement, Kosminsky said The Undeclared War has been "many years in the making."

"It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare -- a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences," Kosminsky said.

"In my work, I've tried to shine a light on aspects of public policy which affect us all but where the details of what is taking place, often behind the scenes, are not well understood. I hope this drama will give audiences an insight into a world certain to impact our lives significantly in the years ahead," he added.

The Undeclared War originally premiered on Channel 4 in June. The series will be released Aug. 18 on Peacock.