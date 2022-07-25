Rhode Island Restaurant Posts Anti-Semitic Anne Frank Holocaust Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is receiving massive backlash because of a recent anti-Semitic Anne Frank post to their Facebook page.

The Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant on Shove Street in Tiverton posted a meme of Anne Frank during this heatwave saying “It’s hotter than an oven out there…And I should know!”

Anne Frank died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945. She was 15-years-old.

The restaurant has since deleted the post but has not apologised for the post and continues to delete comments on their Facebook page condemning them for the post.

UPDATE:

The restaurant has responded in a Facebook post.

