ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Unresponsive child found in Pittsfield’s Onota Lake

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nDa3_0gs6sk3M00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police Department, Fire Department and Country Ambulance were called to Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake Sunday afternoon for an unresponsive child.

The eight-year-old child was found inside the water around 4:58 p.m. Citizens nearby tried to revive them with CPR. When first responders arrived, they took over rescue measures.

Springfield police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The young child was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center and then later sent to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for extra treatment. The child’s condition was last listed as stable.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Murphy at 448-9700 x582. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsfield, MA
Accidents
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baystate Medical Center#Accident#Fire Department#Berkshire Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy