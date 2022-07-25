ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Airlifted After Being Struck Twice In Three-Vehicle Crash In St. Mary's County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY72t_0gs6rXZ000
Maryland State Police helicopter. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A woman from Virginia was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after being involved in a three-car crash that left her with “incapacitating injuries,” authorities said.

Centerville, Virginia resident Kelly Myung Han, 51, was driving a 2017 blue Honda According at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, when she failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn from a private driveway onto St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office.

When making the left turn, investigators said that Han was struck by a silver 2002 Honda Civic, driven by Mario Casarez Balbuena, 54, of Silver Spring, which was traveling north on St. Andrew’s Church Road.

After the initial impact, the Honda was then pushed into the southbound lanes and struck a second time by a 2016 Lexus IS3000, which was being driven by a person “whose identity is not being released because of participation in a confidential state program.”

Han was flown to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and is currently in critical condition. Balbuena was transported by paramedics to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

Officials said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno by calling (301) 475-4200 ext.72337 or by emailing vincent.pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

