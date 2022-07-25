Dumfries 20-Year-Old Wreaks Havoc Stealing From Two Local Stores: Police

A 20-year-old from Dumfries was arrested for stealing from two local stores in Woodbridge, officials said.

Evan Bell allegedly stole from a Kohls, at around 12:53 a.m. on July 23, where he shattered the front glass door and set off the store's alarm system, Prince William County Police reported.

Police said they saw Bell running across Smoketown Road and found him in the backyard of a home in Marisa Court, wearing clothes he took from the store earlier that morning.

At around 7:23 a.m. that same day, officers responded to Smoketown Tobacco in Woodbridge to investigate the theft of various smoking items, authorities said.

Police said they saw damage to the front door of this business, as well.

Once officers were able to connect Bell to these two burglaries, he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of petit larceny, officials said.

Bell's court date was pending and he was held without bond.