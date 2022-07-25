ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Good Samaritan gets emotional as he speaks out after helping save 5-year-old from drowning

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A good Samaritan who helped save a 5-year-old boy from drowning at a public pool in Brooklyn got emotional as he spoke out about the ordeal.

"It's traumatic. I was a lifeguard for two years, I never seen nothing like that. it's a very traumatic experience," Anthony Torres said, his voice shaking.

Torres said when a woman began alerting people that the boy had gone under around 7 p.m. Sunday at the McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg, he didn't wait for the lifeguards.

"I was swimming with my sister in the pool and some lady said (pointing down) like that, and I quickly walked over and saw the little boy slumped over under the water," Torres said. "I went under, I picked him up, and I started yelling for someone to come and do their job for them to help with the lifeguards."

The lifeguards gave the boy CPR and he was taken to the hospital where he was expected to recover.

After the incident, the Parks Department shut down the pool for the night.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Child, 2, found safe after disappearing in the Bronx: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 2-year-old child has been found safe after being reported missing early Wednesday in Wakefield, authorities said. Police had been searching for the toddler since 3 a.m. after finding their mom on East 231st Street near White Plains Road, accompanied by her 1-year-old child, officials said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens homicide: Remains ID’d as those of Brooklyn woman, tips sought

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Human remains discovered behind a home in Jamaica just over a year ago have been identified as belonging to a Brooklyn woman, the NYPD said Thursday, appealing for tips from the public. The skeletal remains were found behind a home on Pinegrove Street near 109th Avenue on July 26, 2021, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WWLP

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#The Parks Department#Eyewitness News
ABCNY

Man found dead in Brooklyn driveway; police investigating

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in a driveway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to officials. Police say the man was discovered unconscious and lying on the driveway at 931 72nd Street in Dyker Heights around 11:30 a.m. "I'm traumatized. Really. All night long I'm going...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Newburgh Man Shot To Death, Police Say

A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was found shot to death after police responded to a Shotspotter activation. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 in the area of Lake Drive. When officers responded to the activation, they found a...
NEWBURGH, NY
WGAU

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYC Family Dollar employee injured trying to stop robbery: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said. The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD. The robber […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily News

Man shot to death on Bronx street while out on bail for recent gun bust

A 20-year-old man out on bail for a recent gun bust was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday. Jayshua “Choco” Nivar was shot twice in the head and once in the hip outside a deli on E. 187th St. near Crotona Ave. in Belmont about 4 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Medics rushed Nivar to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy