Local outdoors workers are adjusting work schedules to beat the heat

By Paulo Salazar
 3 days ago
The summer heat is impacting everything from water levels to electric bills.

As health experts warn about keeping safe, the hot temperatures are changing the way many who work outdoors plan their work day.

This year's temperatures have been brutal, DownSouth Lawn Services' Daniel Huerta said. He's getting started earlier to avoid the hottest part of the day.

"Believe me, it gets worse every year," he said. "It gets hotter and hotter. If you're not acclimated to the heat it is tough. That's why we try to get out here 6 in the morning, and get as much done as we can. I make sure my guys take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, wear hats, long sleeves and sunblock."

