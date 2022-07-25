Dentists and dental hygienists on early front lines of COVID-19 report symptoms of anxiety, depression

medicalxpress.com
greyhounds
3d ago
This is not the first time the dental industry has been on the front lines. In the early 80s it was HIV/AIDS. Not knowing modes of transmission and exactly how the new viruses function creates anxiety. Anxiety can lead to depression. I know because I worked in the dental industry for 40 years beginning with not wearing of masks or gloves to the total suit up using PPE. Unknowns create anxiety in any environment. That applies to any industry that involves working with the public.
Reply
3
Comments / 8