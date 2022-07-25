ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General opens new stores in southwest, north Baltimore

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE — Dollar General just opened a new store on Frederick Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

The discount chain is taking over a former thrift-store location in the Collins Avenue Shopping Center, at Collins Avenue.

Dollar General has more than a dozen stores in Baltimore City. It most recently opened a store in March in north Baltimore, at the site of a former Rite Aid on Greenmount Avenue at East 32nd Street.

The company is donating 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, as part of its partnership with the Kellogg Company to donate more than 60,000 new books this fiscal year nationwide.

Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a statement:

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Baltimore store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The store will employ about 6 to 10 people.

David Hall
3d ago

robbed first month, I bet and police sit there everyday all day. guy was just killed in gas station would never shop or work there....

Charles Robbins
3d ago

They should concentrate on filling the other stores before opening more stores their stores are unstocked because all their merchandise is sitting in the aisles while the shelf the items were.meant to go on sit bare.

