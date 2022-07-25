Kalispell law enforcement searches for suspect

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a disturbance with a weapon where gunshots were fired on Saturday.

Officers responded to a residence southwest of Kalispell at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday for the reported disturbance, and found several bullet holes in the home.

KPD stated the suspect fled the scene and was still at large at the time the press release went out. Law enforcement also said this appears to be an isolated incident.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.