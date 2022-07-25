Mega-Millions Jackpot nearing $800 million

The Mega-Millions Jackpot is growing and will be in near-record territory ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

Tuesday night's Mega-Millions Jackpot will be close to $800 million. No one has won the jackpot since April so it keeps rolling over. The cash option for the big prize on Tuesday night? Just over $464 million.

One lucky lottery player in Arlington hit last month's Texas Lotto Jackpot worth $7.25 million. The winner of that June 25th prize opted for the cash payout and will get over $4.6 million before taxes. That winner decided to remain anonymous. The winning ticket, by the way, was bought at the Circle K on Valley View Lane, in Irving.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram