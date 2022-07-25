FWC Warns Residents Of Black Bear In Jupiter Neighborhood

Photo : CBS 12

Florida wildlife officials are warning people in Jupiter that a black bear may still be on the loose.

The juvenile bear was first spotted on Friday near some townhomes east of I-95 and only a few feet away from a playground.

One woman living in the area tells CBS 12 News that it's really no big deal.

"Leave them alone and they'll leave you alone. You can cohabitate together."

But other residents have their concerns.

"I think they need to get somebody to come out, trap the bears and put them to safety."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up traps in an attempt to capture and relocate the bear.

It's just the recent black bear sighting in Palm Beach County. One was shot and killed by deputies when neighbors called to report it in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood.

The FWC warns residents not to approach the animal and to call 561-625-5122.