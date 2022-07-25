ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Pet of the Week: Cute, spunky Mitzi

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiW3u_0gs6kVTf00

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old cute terrier mix named Mitzi. Mitzi’s owner could no longer care for her. She is a happy, curious terrier. She has cute little white front paws and a cute white patch on her chest. She loves to go for walks. She will keep you entertained and would be a great companion.

If you are interested in adopting Mitzi, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra celebrates new home

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — About two years ago Sally roared through Baldwin County and forced the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra to find a new place to play. They moved into a new spot near Thomas Hospital in Fairhope back in December and solved a lot of problems. “For starters, people know where we are all […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MLFB employees’ paychecks ‘reversed’: league officials radio silent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Major League Football league continues to make headlines since “shutting down,” July 28. In the latest update from WKRG’s Simone Eli on Twitter, News 5 has learned the league has “reversed” its employees paychecks from last Friday without any notice. In a statement on July 29, league CEO Frank Murtha […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: 16-year-old found safe

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas. PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man holding infant assaults woman: Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After chasing a woman and hitting her, while holding a one-month-old infant, a Pensacola man is now in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond. Keith Treamel Hollis, Jr., 37, was charged with battery, kidnapping and child abuse, this past weekend. The incident on Saturday, July 30, started when Hollis […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy