PLACER COUNTY -- A later start to the school day and not enough bus drivers has put some Placer County families in a bind ahead of the new school year. The Mid-Placer Public Schools Transportation Agency notified families at the end of June there were not enough school bus drivers to start the year and there would be no bussing for general education students. One of the reasons cited, along with compounded difficulties in hiring and training due to the pandemic, was the later start to the school year. In years past, buses would be able to pick up and drop off...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO