Businesses eye economic boost as Steelers training camp returns to Saint Vincent

On an artist’s palette, black and gold don’t make green. But during the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp near Latrobe, they do make green — and a lot of it.

Area businesses are anticipating an economic boost in the coming weeks as the Steelers return to Saint Vincent College in Unity on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus.

John Heiple, general manager of Sharky’s Café, expects to see a 30-40% influx of customers. The Unity sports bar will greet fans with 12 radio shows, custom T-shirts and plenty of food and drink specials.

“With that hiatus and the addition of (quarterback) Kenny Pickett, I think it’s going to be crazy,” Heiple said. “We’re ready to get back to normal after covid.”

For 54 consecutive years, Saint Vincent hosted the camp, but the pandemic put a halt to that tradition in 2020. The past two years, the Steelers practiced at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field, both in Pittsburgh.

The team’s absence certainly was felt by Latrobe-area restaurants, businesses and hotels that were accustomed to welcoming out-of-town guests from the Pittsburgh region and beyond every summer.

Rose Style Shoppe owner Ronda Goetz has met Steelers fans from New York during the camp, and Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has seen travelers from Myrtle Beach and Florida.

“It’s great that (the Steelers) are coming back,” Monzo said. “It’s good for the community and good for Latrobe, definitely.”

The county already has experienced an uptick in visitors this year compared with 2021, according to data from destination marketing organization Go Laurel Highlands. Hotel occupancy increased 18% in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

“We know the attendees to camp provide a definite economic impact to our local restaurants, craft beverage establishments and lodging properties,” Go Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said in a statement.

The camp’s return is just in time for Racer’s Tavern to show off its recently acquired Terrible Towel collection, manager Robin Jellison said.

The Derry Township sports bar, which will host a radio show Aug. 5, expects a “a nice steady flow” of patrons during the camp.

Jellison did express some concern over staffing shortages.

“Being that the whole world is short-staffed right now and so are we, we will do what we can,” she said.

Heiple said Sharky’s will do “everything they can” to ensure customers are satisfied with the restaurant’s food and service. He expressed gratitude for Sharky’s employees.

“My people are readily available to handle it, and they’re ready for it,” he said.

If you go

The camp is free for spectators but ticketed this year. The team’s annual “Friday Night Lights” will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, recommended that spectators visit the chamber at 811 Ligonier St. in Latrobe for tailored recommendations on places to visit in the region.