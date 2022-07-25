ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County declares summer burn ban

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago

No campfires, debris burns, open fires until cooler, wetter temperatures and further notice.

A burn ban has been enacted across Multnomah County with forecasted high temperatures, limited rainfall, and ongoing dry conditions.

Multnomah Fire Defense Board Chief Scott Lewis, who also serves as the interim Gresham fire chief, issued the ban effective as of 8 a.m. Monday, July 25.

The ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris and agricultural burning, and permits issued for open burning until further notice.

Outdoor barbecuing with grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas or similar fuels is still allowed, however residents should use extreme caution. If using charcoal, properly dispose of ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep ashes wet for a few days before disposal.

Maintain at least 10 feet between outdoor cooking and any combustible. Smokers are also reminded to ensure their cigarettes are truly out and placed in proper receptacles. Those living in rural areas should maintain a defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures.

For more information, contact Gresham Fire & Emergency Services at 503-618-2355.

