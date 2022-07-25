ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man sentenced to 40 months for six bank robberies in two months

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z65Gw_0gs6ibtZ00

Anthony Medina from Phoenix, Arizona committed six bank robberies at Phoenix branches

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man was sentenced to 40 months in prison and has previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and was ordered to pay full restitution for the losses from the robberies last week.

Anthony Medina, a 36-year-old man from Phoenix, Arizona committed six bank robberies within two months in 2021.

Medina stole from Phoenix branches such as Chase bank, Desert Financial Credit Union, US bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

He was arrested after fleeing the scene of the sixth robbery and committed these crimes to obtain money for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Us Bank#Fraud#Chase#Wells Fargo Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy