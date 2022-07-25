Man sentenced to 40 months for six bank robberies in two months

Anthony Medina from Phoenix, Arizona committed six bank robberies at Phoenix branches

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man was sentenced to 40 months in prison and has previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and was ordered to pay full restitution for the losses from the robberies last week.

Anthony Medina, a 36-year-old man from Phoenix, Arizona committed six bank robberies within two months in 2021.

Medina stole from Phoenix branches such as Chase bank, Desert Financial Credit Union, US bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

He was arrested after fleeing the scene of the sixth robbery and committed these crimes to obtain money for fentanyl and methamphetamine.