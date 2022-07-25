Update: Red Oak Apartment Fire deemed accidental; cause was electrical

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman has released the cause of an apartment fire in Red Oak Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:14 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an upstairs apartment fire at 615 N 3rd Street in Red Oak, located just north of the downtown square. Officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrived on scene immediately and confirmed all occupants were out of the structure prior to Red Oak Fire arriving on scene. Red Oak Fire arrived on scene within four minutes of being paged and requested a second alarm structure fire response bringing additional crews from the Stanton Fire Department, Elliott Fire Department and additional aerial support from the Glenwood Fire Department. Fire crews made an immediate and aggressive interior attack of the fire and were able to contain the fire to the origin apartment. Smoke and water damage is throughout the entire structure.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist five displaced adults due to the fire. There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters on scene, however two cats were located deceased and unable to be revived at the scene after attempts were made.

The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by the Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, Stanton Fire Department, Elliott Fire Department, Glenwood Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, American Red Cross and the Iowa State Fire Marshall Office.