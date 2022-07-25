Keke Palmer claps back at people trying to compare her to Zendaya

Keke Palmer is setting the record straight about her reputation and career after people on Twitter tried to compare her career to Zendaya's.

Palmer, 28, is currently starring in Jordan Peele's new movie Nopeand has been praised for her performance. One person on Twitter noted that recent media attention surrounding Palmer is acting as though she is a new actress when she has been starring in television shows and movies for years.

"It’s so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it’s wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad’s favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home." Aiyana tweeted.

In response, Twitter user Melinda tweeted saying she would like to do "a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers." Saying "this may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

The exchange went viral on the social media site with people adding their input in both women's careers.

However, Palmer was not down with the comparisons tweeting on Sunday night, "A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

"I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me." Palmer added in a follow-up tweet.

People praised Palmer for standing up for herself and Zendaya by shutting down any comparisons people attempted to draw between the two actresses.

"Glad Keke Palmer tweeted that out because why tf is she randomly being compared to Zendaya this weekend. She shining on her own, and has been for a while now." A Twitter user wrote.

Although many know Palmer from interviews over the years where she has produced memes, she has been working as an actress and singer from a young age.

In 2006, Palmer landed her breakout role in 2006 in the movie Akeelah and the Bee. As a teenager she starred in the Nickelodeon show True Jackson, VP. She's released one album, three mixtapes, and four EP's as well.

