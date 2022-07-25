Chappelle’s Minneapolis shows draw protests

spokesman-recorder.com
Princess Nerdy Girl
3d ago
Don’t go if you don’t like someone that is a particular comedian. I don’t go to rock concerts of bands I don’t care for, I also don’t try to shut a business down because of it. That’s not my right to do so.
Steve Beck
3d ago
So, the ONLY allowed "humor" is the ongoing ostracizing of Trump, Republicans and Christians. These miscreants need their own planet far from Earth.
Damia Marie
3d ago
Over decades comedians have made jokes about everything on the planet! Now they are being judged by crowds of people wanting to be themselves and accepted? let the jokes be viewed as a Sence of humor...and stop trying to silence what others do..We are still people and want to be ourselves😊
