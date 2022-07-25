ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joy Behar Calls Out ‘Odious’ Matt Gaetz Over New Abortion Comments: Watch

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wgki_0gs6cAty00
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Rod Lamkey / CNP / SplashNews.com

Joy Behar called out Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz during a hot topic discussion on The View, where they torched the Florida congressman’s speech at the Conservative conference Turning Point USA over the weekend. Joy suggested that her co-host Sara Haines find out the “most odious” person for as a competition show. “I have an idea for Sara’s next game show: Who’s The Most Odious? Is it Matt Gaetz? Is it Jim Jordan? Is it Ted Cruz?” she joked on Monday, July 25.

During Gaetz’s speech, he spoke in support of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he mocked the people protesting in support of abortion rights. “Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Why is that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you, if you look like a thumb,” he said in the clip shown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRt9A_0gs6cAty00
‘The View’ hosts went off on Gaetz for his Turning Point USA speech. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Rod Lamkey / CNP / SplashNews.com)

After the clip was shown Sara and Whoopi Goldberg made reference to other allegations against Gaetz. Sara pointed out the Justice Department investigation into him for alleged sex-trafficking, which the congressman has denied, nor has he been charged. Whoopi also referred to one of the other claims about Gaetz’s personal life. “So says the man who supposedly pays for sex,” she said.

While going after the congressman, Ana Navarro also stood up for a preteen victim of sexual assault who traveled across state lines to have an abortion performed, who’s received much media coverage since Roe was overturned. “He’s got no legislative accomplishments. So that’s not giving him relevancy, but let me just say this: a ten-year-old girl doesn’t look like a thumb,” she said, while taking a stand against him.

This isn’t the first time that The View hosts or guests have spoken out in support of abortion rights. Last week, the hosts welcomed Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who promised to keep fighting for the right to choose in an interview. “I stand with the women of my state, and the people of Georgia, who agree that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned. Listen, I am a man of faith, and as a person of faith, as a father myself, I have a profound reverence for human life, and I have a deep and abiding respect for choice,” he said.

Comments / 36

iknowtruthismine
3d ago

Matt Gaetz has given a whole new definition of what a conflicted adolescent girl is, " Too young to get a driver's license, but too old for Matt Gaetz.".

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republican#Turning Point Usa#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
222K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy