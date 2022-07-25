Law & Order Recruits Grimm Alum Claire Coffee for Season 22 Role

Click here to read the full article.

Former hexenbiest-with-a-heart-of-gold Claire Coffee will mix it up with Jack McCoy & Co. this season on Law & Order .

TVLine hears that Coffee, who played Grimm ‘s Adalind Schade, will appear in at least one episode of L&O ‘s upcoming Season 22. Though character details are scarce, we also hear that that Coffee’s character will be a lawyer.

The revival of Dick Wolf’s flagship cops-n-courts series was renewed in May . “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” NBC’s president of scripted programming Lisa Katz said in a statement at the time. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Prior to the renewal, showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine that he was “excited about next season,” because “I think next year, we’ll get an opportunity to dig even deeper into the character stuff, which really excites me.”

Coffee played fairytale villain-turned-good-guy Adalind Schade — who, incidentally, also was a lawyer — for Grimm ‘s six-season run on NBC. Her other TV work includes S.W.A.T. , Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector , Franklin & Bash and The West Wing .

Are you planning to tune into Law & Order ‘s upcoming season? Sound off in the comments!