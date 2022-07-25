ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 Worst Kevin Durant Trade Destinations for Bulls, Including Celtics

By Rob Schaefer
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports#Nets#The Chicago Bulls#Eastern Conference#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy