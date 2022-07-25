'Total BS': Elon Musk Responds to Allegations About Affair With Sergey Brin's Wife

Elon Musk was hit with bombshell accusations over the weekend after a report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Musk took to Twitter to deny the report.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night," Musk responded to a Tweet that linked to the original report. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

He continued to respond to Tweets citing the article and to his followers asking for more information.

"The character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers," he said. "I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Musk slammed the article calling the WSJ a "sub tabloid" and maintained the publication was running "third-party random hearsay" instead of fact-checking and citing sources.

The original report alleged that the affair between Musk and Shanahan happened in December 2021 and that Brin filed for divorce shortly after learning about the situation. The couple was reportedly separated since November 2021.

The WSJ report claimed Musk dropped to his knees to ask Brin for forgiveness at a party after the incident occurred.

So far, only Musk has addressed the claims publicly.

This isn't the first time (this summer) that Musk's personal affairs have been publicly aired.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Musk had secretly welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zills, an executive at Musk's Neuralink. Musk currently has nine children, two of which are with his former partner, the musician Grimes.

As of Monday morning, Musk's net worth was an estimated $252.6 billion.