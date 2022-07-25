EPD: Man put into ‘medically-induced coma’ after crime spree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said a Bedford, Indiana man had to be put into a “medically-induced coma” after a crime spree in an Evansville neighborhood.

Officers said they were sent to the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Drive on July 18 after someone called to report a vehicle on fire. Police said the man crashed a vehicle into a pole and ran into someone’s home.

According to a police report, the caller said the man ran into their home and told them not to tell anyone what happened.

Officers said a woman who lived on Longway Court told them that they found the suspect in their home holding the house keys and a hammer. The woman told police he swung the hammer at her and then went out the back door.

Police said later, dispatch received a call from someone in the 2100 block of Longway Court saying that the suspect was run over by a truck.

Officers said they found Dyllan Armour, 31, at the scene. Police said while taking Armour into custody, he spit on an EMS worker. Police said Armour has hepatitis A and C.

According to a police report, a juvenile witness said he had called his grandma to pick him up, but she said she couldn’t because someone was trying to break into her home.

Police said the child’s uncle then went to the home to stop Armour. Officers said the child’s uncle saw Armour trying to break into a van.

According to a police report, the uncle put his truck into reverse and hit Armour, causing Armour to go into the bed of the truck.

The juvenile witness told police that Armour then got into the front of the truck and tried to drive off with it.

Police said the uncle had a bite mark where Armour had bit him during a fight.

Police said Armour was taken to the hospital but had to be put in a “medically-induced coma” because he was fighting hospital staff.

Armour has been released from the hospital and is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He was charged with robbery, battery, residential entry, theft, battery and battery with bodily waste.

Court records show his bond was set at $17,500 cash.

