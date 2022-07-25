ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed during robbery in Commerce City

Police on Monday were searching for three people in connection with a fatal shooting in Commerce City.

At 2:10 a.m., three people got out of a dark-colored car and confronted two men in the 5400 block of Leyden Street, police said.

After shooting one of the men, the three suspects stole a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck that belonged to one of the victims, police said. The pickup is registered in Colorado, and its license plate is APHT32. The vehicle has a lift kit and an extended cab.

The coroner will release the name of the man who was fatally shot after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Commerce City police tip line at 303-289-3626. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

