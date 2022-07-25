Great Bend man arrested for distribution of meth near school
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 38-year-old Great Bend man was arrested on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and aggravated child endangerment.
The Barton County Sheriff's Office said it had been investigating the drug case for several weeks. On Friday, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cherry Lane at an apartment complex. Deputies forced entry after no one answered the door.
A 38-year-old man and a juvenile were located inside. The man was arrested, and the child was released to a family member. The sheriff's office says the man remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
