Great Bend, KS

Great Bend man arrested for distribution of meth near school

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 38-year-old Great Bend man was arrested on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and aggravated child endangerment.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said it had been investigating the drug case for several weeks. On Friday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cherry Lane at an apartment complex. Deputies forced entry after no one answered the door.

A 38-year-old man and a juvenile were located inside. The man was arrested, and the child was released to a family member. The sheriff’s office says the man remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

